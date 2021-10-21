Linden Advisors LP Takes $4.94 Million Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of indie Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

INDI traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 8,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,815. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67 and a beta of -0.03.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.