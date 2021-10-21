Linden Advisors LP Takes $6.41 Million Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 655,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.91% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGAC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ LGAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 29,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.