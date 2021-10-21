Linden Advisors LP Takes $7.04 Million Position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000.

NASDAQ ORIAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,821. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

