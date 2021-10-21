Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,648,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 1.50% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGPI. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,324,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

GGPI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.