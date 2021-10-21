Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,431,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 11.10% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCCC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 214,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

