Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,498,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $7,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,074,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,432,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 134,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,458. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $255.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.