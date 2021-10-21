Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 15.77% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TETC. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,490,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth $7,245,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth $6,762,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth $3,862,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at $2,986,000.

NASDAQ TETC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,828. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

