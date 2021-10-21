Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0546 on Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $218.53 million and $29.89 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00191141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

