LINK (LN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.99 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $108.21 or 0.00172390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $646.63 million and $2.99 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINK has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00068323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00071422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00102348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,652.00 or 0.99813550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.06444251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022473 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.