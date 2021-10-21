Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,882.27

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,882.27 ($24.59) and traded as high as GBX 2,170 ($28.35). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,145 ($28.02), with a volume of 57,910 shares trading hands.

LIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,244.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,882.27. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Quintin Price bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($61,797.75). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total transaction of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

