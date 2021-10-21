Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Liquidity Services worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Liquidity Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liquidity Services by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 32,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 511.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.