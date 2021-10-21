Lisk (LSK) Reaches Market Cap of $461.31 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00005436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $461.31 million and $20.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00021372 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001405 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

