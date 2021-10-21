Lisk Market Cap Reaches $490.85 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006024 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $490.85 million and approximately $27.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045045 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

