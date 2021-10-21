Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,374.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $1,374.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,416.42 or 0.99889974 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,818,231 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

