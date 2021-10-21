Lithia Motors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $32.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

LAD traded down $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $337.38. 595,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $225.00 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

