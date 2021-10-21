LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post sales of $245.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.40 million and the highest is $251.90 million. LivaNova reported sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.53 on Thursday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $102,715,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

