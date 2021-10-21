Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Director Buys $14,150,000.00 in Stock

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Director Richard J. Hendrix purchased 1,415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOKB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

