Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,561,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 538,517 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -289.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.45.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.34.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

