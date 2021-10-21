LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down to $57.28

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.28, but opened at $55.50. LivePerson shares last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 5,655 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

