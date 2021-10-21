LKQ (LKQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LKQ stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

