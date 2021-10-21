Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $271,449.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,651,611 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

