LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $5,544.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.23 or 0.00458768 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $612.85 or 0.00972080 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.