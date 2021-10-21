Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Loews worth $150,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

