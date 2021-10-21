Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,826.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.14 or 0.06516605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.18 or 0.00315446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.90 or 0.01001021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00090012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.60 or 0.00432300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00273010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00257746 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.