Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) recently:
- 10/8/2021 – Lordstown Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “
- 10/4/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
- 10/4/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $5.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/30/2021 – Lordstown Motors is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.
RIDE remained flat at $$5.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,906,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926,804. The firm has a market cap of $897.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $31.57.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
