Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) recently:

10/8/2021 – Lordstown Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

10/4/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

10/4/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $5.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Lordstown Motors is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Lordstown Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Lordstown Motors was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

RIDE remained flat at $$5.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,906,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926,804. The firm has a market cap of $897.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 39.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 42.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

