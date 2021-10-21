Loser Coin Price Tops $0.0001 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $859,015.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00072795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00103124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,749.64 or 1.00095671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.80 or 0.06536640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

