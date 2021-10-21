Lossless (LSS) Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 226.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $43.40 million and $31.95 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.89 or 1.00023474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.33 or 0.06484855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.