Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 29,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,525 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,896,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $65.23 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

