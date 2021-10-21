LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,751 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 347,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

