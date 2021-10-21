LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,158 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,475 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

NYSE:EL opened at $304.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

