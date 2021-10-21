LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 194.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,687 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of EWL opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

