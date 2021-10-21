LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,092 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of AllianceBernstein worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

