LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,867 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

