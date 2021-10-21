LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,508 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TopBuild worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $26,057,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 348.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $228.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average of $208.88.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.