LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average of $146.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

