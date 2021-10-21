LPL Financial LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,522,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Shares of NTR opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

