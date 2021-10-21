LPL Financial LLC Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 22.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 646,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

