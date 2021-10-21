LPL Financial LLC Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $157,000.

BATS:FLQL opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

