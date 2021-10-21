LPL Financial LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.82% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

