LPL Financial LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of MicroStrategy worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $758.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $668.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.89. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

