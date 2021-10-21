LPL Financial LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 1,105.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of EUFN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

