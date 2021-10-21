LPL Financial LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.34% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMB opened at $20.87 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

