LPL Financial LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 969.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $504.50 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.66 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

