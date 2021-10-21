LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $26.50.

