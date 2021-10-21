LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,019 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.41 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

