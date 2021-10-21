LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Centene by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

