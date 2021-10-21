LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $313.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average of $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

