LPL Financial LLC Purchases 125,938 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.78% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

FAX opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

