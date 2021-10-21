LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,569 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,738,000 after buying an additional 155,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

