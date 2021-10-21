LPL Financial LLC Purchases 172,350 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,350 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.05% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.